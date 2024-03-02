Turkish deputy president stresses ‘constructive communications’ at Antalya Forum

Turkish Deputy President Cevdet Yılmaz said Friday that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) has become a platform bringing everyone together on the basis of "constructive communication."

"With the centuries-old experience and vast accumulation of Turkish diplomacy, we strive to contribute to peace, stability, development and prosperity all around the world," he said at the Forum at the NEST Congress and Exhibition Center in the Belek Tourism Center in Antalya.

It saw the participation of Turkmenistan's National Leader and People's Council Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, under the theme: Highlighting Diplomacy in Times of Crisis.

Referring to Berdimuhamedov's comprehensive speech, Yılmaz said Turkmenistan's neutral approach has become more meaningful in today's world, emphasizing the need for diplomatic and peaceful methods to find solutions in a time where they are required.

Expressing satisfaction in hosting Turkmenistan's national leader through the Forum, which brings together international policy actors, Yılmaz said: "The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held for the third time this year, has become a platform bringing together high-level decision-makers, academics, and representatives of the private sector on the basis of 'constructive communication' regarding global and regional issues. It is meaningful that the forum takes place in Antalya, where the world's first parliament, Patara, is located -- a city where the tradition of solving problems through dialogue and negotiation began.

"In today's world where global divisions are increasing, the new avenues that diplomacy from Antalya will open up, from public diplomacy to cultural diplomacy, from tourism diplomacy to trade diplomacy, have become very important. With the centuries-old experience and vast accumulation of Turkish diplomacy, we strive to contribute to peace, stability, development, and prosperity all around the world," he said.

"We have reaped the fruits of the steps we have taken with this understanding in many regions, and we continue to do so. Our relations and solidarity with Turkmenistan, built on a solid foundation of brotherhood, represent one of the best examples in this regard," he said.

He emphasized that Türkiye-Turkmenistan relations continue to develop with mutual respect, cooperation and serving the common interests of the peoples, noting that Turkmenistan's solidarity shown during the earthquake disaster in Türkiye last year is a concrete indicator of the strength of the bonds.

'TRADE BETWEEN TWO COUNTRIES HAS NEARLY DOUBLED'



Yılmaz said the trade volume reached $2.6 billion in 2023, nearly doubling in recent years, and announced the figure will rapidly increase by opening the way for the business world and removing all obstacles to trade, reaching the jointly determined target of $5 billion.

He pointed out that not only trade but investments by Turkish companies, creating employment in Turkmenistan, are of great importance. "Turkish companies have invested approximately $488 million in sectors such as textiles, energy, banking, beverages, tourism, and healthcare, providing employment and transferring knowledge and experience," he said.

Thanking Berdimuhamedov for the support provided to investors operating in Turkmenistan, Yılmaz expressed his belief that the strong support would continue to increase.













