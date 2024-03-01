Turkish foreign minister meets his counterparts ahead of diplomacy forum

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Thursday with his Kazakh, Iraqi, Lebanese, Gambian and Tajik counterparts ahead of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will be held from March 1-3.

Fidan and Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu discussed bilateral relations and steps that can be taken to enhance cooperation in the defense industry.

According to diplomatic sources, the two ministers also discussed actions that could be implemented to strengthen collaboration in the education and culture sectors.

During the meeting, it was noted that the target of a $10 billion trade volume between the two countries set last year was surpassed.

The two ministers also evaluated subsequent projects in the fields of trade, energy and transportation.

Fidan and Nurtleu also discussed regional issues and areas where further collaboration could be established within the framework of the Turkic Council.

Fidan also met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

During their meeting, preparations for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's planned visit to Iraq were discussed.

Following a Turkish-Iraqi security summit held in Ankara in December, Fidan and Hussein also discussed the schedule for a security summit expected to take place in Baghdad shortly.

The ministers also discussed the security situation in Iraq, recent developments in the region and the Development Road Project.

Afterwards, Fidan met with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib.

According to the diplomatic sources, they discussed bilateral relations and recent developments in Gaza.

During the meeting, the two ministers also addressed the impact of the situation in Gaza on the security and stability of the region.

Fidan also met with Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara.

During the meeting, Fidan expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral relations in all areas with Gambia, one of Türkiye's important partners in Africa.

The two countries agreed to enhance military, economic and cultural ties.

The two ministers also discussed potential steps for the development of bilateral trade as well as the situation in Gaza amid Israel's attacks.

Later, Fidan met with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the schedule of high-level visits planned throughout the year and steps that could be taken to enhance cooperation in the areas of security, education and economy.

Upon Muhriddin providing information on the current status of border demarcation negotiations between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Fidan expressed Ankara's satisfaction with the progress in this regard and conveyed that the agreement reached would contribute to the stability and prosperity of the region.

The ministers also discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and their implications for Tajikistan.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will host representatives from 147 countries.

According to diplomatic sources, the third edition of the forum will be attended by nearly 4,500 participants, including 19 heads of state, 73 ministers and 57 international representatives.

The forum, themed Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises, will cover various topics such as global issues, climate change, migration, Islamophobia, trade wars and artificial intelligence.

The 2021 forum had about 2,000 attendees. In 2022, 30 panels were organized, while this year, 52 panels will be held.

The forum will include a wide range of participants including diplomats and politicians, students, academics and representatives from civil society organizations and the business community.

Multiple exhibitions will also be featured.