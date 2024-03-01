Murat Kurum: We will solve taxi problem in Istanbul within 6 months

Murat Kurum, stating that they will establish a central taxi system, said, "When citizens want to receive services, they will enter this system and call a taxi. We will completely eliminate the taxi problem in Istanbul within a maximum of 6 months."

"THE MOST COMPLAINTS COME REGARDING TRANSPORTATION"



"The most complaints are related to transportation. Truly, transportation has become an unbearable ordeal. People also have concerns about earthquakes. There are citizens waiting for their homes to be renewed regarding a possible earthquake. We hear about the taxi issue, we hear about the stray animals issue, we hear about the needs in the field of culture and art, we hear about the lack of green areas, and many other needs are communicated to us by the people. There is a governance approach where people are ignored, and all 39 districts say this. Hopefully, we will have a presidential candidate who considers us and focuses solely on Istanbul. We say April will come, and faces will smile."

"WE WILL SOLVE THE TAXI PROBLEM IN ISTANBUL WITHIN 6 MONTHS"



''There will be a central taxi system. When citizens want to receive services, they will enter this system and call a taxi. We will completely eliminate the taxi problem in Istanbul within a maximum of 6 months. We will hold auctions for new plates and completely solve the taxi problem. We will double sea transportation. Today, sea transportation is an infrastructure we need in case of disasters. Peace and security will come to the city. We will create scooter parking areas." Kurum said.

















