Türkiye scores ‘critical threshold’ in production of 5th-generation fighter jet: Erdoğan

Türkiye scored another "critical threshold" in the production of its fifth-generation fighter jet, as the country's homegrown aircraft KAAN successfully carried out its maiden test flight, the nation's president said Wednesday.

"We experienced one of the proud days of the Turkish defense industry. Our homegrown combat aircraft KAAN successfully completed its maiden flight today. Türkiye crossed another critical threshold in producing a fifth-generation fighter jet," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a meeting in the western Afyonkarahisar province.





Erdoğan added that Türkiye's homegrown combat aircraft soared into the skies despite "those who dismissively compare it to a radiator" and those trying to "sabotage" the project.

KAAN, a fighter jet made in Türkiye, successfully carried out its maiden test flight on Wednesday, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) said.

The first fifth-generation fighter jet manufactured domestically aims to replace the Turkish army's aging fleet.

The latest development makes Türkiye one of only a few countries to own this technology.

The aircraft, under a project begun in 2016, was rolled out in March 2023.







