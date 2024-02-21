Türkiye rescues 268 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Türkiye rescued 268 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek authorities pushed them into Turkish territorial waters, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement that it rescued 159 irregular migrants, including 57 children, from four rubber boats off Karaburun and Foca districts of western Izmir province.

Separately, 89 irregular migrants of Afghan origin, 35 of whom were children, were rescued from two rubber boats off the coast of Ayvacik district in Canakkale Province.

In another operation, coast guards rescued 20 irregular migrants off the coast of Mugla province's Datca district.

The irregular migrants were brought to local immigration authorities for deportation.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.