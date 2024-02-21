Palestinian minor shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A Palestinian minor was killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Qalqilya on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.

Saji Saeed Suleiman,16, was shot in the heart in the town of Azzun, the ministry said in a statement.

According to witnesses, the Palestinian boy was left bleeding after Israeli forces sealed off the area.

His death came hours after another Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Wednesday.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

At least 401 Palestinians have since been killed and 4,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice over its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has left more than 29,300 people dead.

In an interim ruling in January, the Hague-based court ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.