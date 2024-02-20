Türkiye nabs 42 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard said Monday that it apprehended 42 irregular migrants who were traveling by boat in the Aegean Sea, including 15 children.

The migrants were nabbed off Dikili district in Izmir province on Türkiye's Aegean Coast while they were trying to go abroad via illegal ways, according to a statement.

They were taken to the provincial migration authorities.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.