More than half of Türkiye happy in 2023, new survey reveals

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published February 17,2024
The happiness level for all individuals in Türkiye grew to 52.7% in 2023, a rise of 3 points from the previous year, according to TurkStat's life satisfaction survey published Friday.

Those who said they were "unhappy" dropped 2.2 points to 13.7%.

Results showed that women are happier than men, with the percentage of happy women increasing to 55.1% from 52.7%, while men who said they are happy hiked to 50.3% from 46.5%.

Married couples were happier than singles, with 56.4% declaring to be happy in 2023 compared to 45.8% of singles.

"When the level of happiness among married individuals was examined by sex, it was seen that 53.2% of married males and 59.5% of married females were happy," it said.

The happiest age group was 65 and older, whose happiness rate fell from 57.7% in 2022 to 56% in 2023.

On the other hand, the happiness rate for those18 - 24 hiked 6.1 points to 54.0%.

Being healthy was the top source of happiness among respondents, 69.5%, followed by love, success, money and work, respectively.

Most respondents declared the highest satisfaction for public security services with 74.6%, followed by 68.2% for transportation services and 65.4% for health services.

The survey found the cost of living, education and poverty were the most important problems in the country with 33.8%,16.5% and 13.4%, respectively.

It revealed that 67.1% of Turks were hopeful about their future.

The survey measures the overall happiness perception of the individuals and their social values, satisfaction with the main components of life and public services.