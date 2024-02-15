Turkish, Greek defense chiefs sign letter of intent to join European Sky Shield Initiative

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Dendias on Thursday signed a letter of intent to join the European Sky Shield Initiative.

The document was signed at a ceremony hosted by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Brussels.

At the ceremony, Güler said: "This initiative, led by Germany, is an important step towards fulfilling NATO's requirements while ensuring the interoperability and integration of allies. As Türkiye, we are ready to contribute to this initiative with our wide range of national capabilities."

"I would like to thank Germany for its coordinating role in this important initiative. We will be pleased to work with you in this initiative serving the collective defense understanding," he added.

The Turkish defense minister is in Brussels to attend the NATO defense ministers' meeting.

















