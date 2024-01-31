TÜRKIYE SAYS IT STANDS WITH NORTHERN CYPRUS AFTER UN PEACEKEEPING FORCES MANDATE EXTENSION

Türkiye on Tuesday said it supports the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) after renewal of the mandate of UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another year, without the latter's approval.

"Contrary to the established practice of the United Nations, the consent of the Turkish Cypriots was, yet again, not sought during the mandate extension of the Peacekeeping Force. We make use of this occasion to draw attention to the fact that UNFICYP is able to continue its activities in the territory of the TRNC due to the goodwill of the TRNC authorities," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We underline the need for a legal basis for the continuation of these activities and emphasize that we fully support the steps which will be taken by the TRNC side in this regard."

The ministry said the UNFICYP has "turned a blind eye" to numerous infractions of the buffer zone by the Greek Cypriot side, adding that the unjust effort on Aug.18, 2023, to hinder the construction of the Yiğitler-Pile road, a humanitarian initiative, once again demonstrated its failure to exhibit the impartiality anticipated from peacekeeping missions.

"It is regrettable that the UN Security Council's latest resolution refers to the Council's press statement of Aug. 21 concerning the incident in question, which was completely divorced from the realities on the ground. The completion of the Yiğitler-Pile road would be an effective step towards restoring the Turkish Cypriots' eroded confidence in UNFICYP and would contribute to the reduction of tensions on the ground," the statement added.

Türkiye said it is "deeply disappointed" that the resolution extending UNFICYP's mandate once again refers to outdated and exhausted models for a possible settlement, while not mentioning the two-state vision put forward by the president of the TRNC.

"We emphasize that this approach is far from being fair and constructive at a time when a Personal Representative has recently been appointed to explore whether common ground exists or not between the two sides in the Island," the statement added.

"We call on the UN Security Council to recognize that a just, lasting and sustainable settlement in Cyprus can only be reached on the basis of the realities on the ground and to reaffirm the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot people, namely their sovereign equality and equal international status."

The ministry also reiterated Türkiye's call on the UN Security Council and the international community to recognize the TRNC.

The TRNC has rejected the UN Security Council's move, saying the body has once again "repeated its mistake." "We reject this approach that ignores the will and existence of the Turkish Cypriot side," its Foreign Ministry said.