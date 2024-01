Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received letters of credentials on Tuesday from the new ambassadors of four countries.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan separately welcomed Hazem Issam al-Khatib al-Tamimi of Jordan, Braima Embalo of Guinea Bissau, Jose Esono Micha Akeng of Equatorial Guinea, and Saif Rashid Saif al-Jahwari of Oman.

After the new envoys' credentials were presented, souvenir photos were taken.