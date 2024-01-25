 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye raises policy rate 250 points, in line with forecasts

Türkiye raises policy rate 250 points, in line with forecasts

The move is in response to elevated inflation, with Türkiye's annual inflation reaching 64.77% in December 2023. The central bank stated that the current rate will be maintained until there is a significant reduction in monthly inflation and inflation expectations align with the projected forecast range.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published January 25,2024
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE RAISES POLICY RATE 250 POINTS, IN LINE WITH FORECASTS

Türkiye raises policy rate 250 points, in line with forecastsEconomists polled by Anadolu in a survey last week projected the bank would hike interest rates by 250 basis points.

The bank will maintain the current level of the policy rate until there is a significant drop in monthly inflation and until inflation expectations converge to the projected forecast range, it said in a statement following its first Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the year.

Türkiye's annual inflation reached a 13-month high of 64.77% in December 2023, according to TurkStat, the country's statistical authority.

Last year, the bank raised its policy rate a total 3,400 basis points from just 8.5% to 42.5%.