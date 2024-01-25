Türkiye raises policy rate 250 points, in line with forecasts

Türkiye raises policy rate 250 points, in line with forecastsEconomists polled by Anadolu in a survey last week projected the bank would hike interest rates by 250 basis points.

The bank will maintain the current level of the policy rate until there is a significant drop in monthly inflation and until inflation expectations converge to the projected forecast range, it said in a statement following its first Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the year.

Türkiye's annual inflation reached a 13-month high of 64.77% in December 2023, according to TurkStat, the country's statistical authority.

Last year, the bank raised its policy rate a total 3,400 basis points from just 8.5% to 42.5%.















