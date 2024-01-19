Erdoğan: “Our prayers are with our oppressed brothers and sisters all around the world”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made statements at the International Hadith Research Presentation and Ijazah Ceremony held at the Suleymaniye Mosque by Ibn Haldun University.

Highlights from President Erdoğan's speech:

"We pray for our brothers and sisters who are oppressed around the world, especially in Gaza and Palestine.

The Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, is always in the forefront of our hearts.

We are fortunate to have completed a project in the field of Hadith that lasted 7 years and another that lasted 4 years.

I believe that the International Center for Sunnah and Prophetic Biography Research will lead to quality work.

Today, I congratulate all the scholars who have received or will receive their ijazah. I send my love to all of you and entrust you to Allah."