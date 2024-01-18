Suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorist nabbed in central Türkiye

Turkish police arrested a suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorist who was wanted with an Interpol Red Notice, security sources said on Thursday.

Anti-terror police in the central Eskişehir province nabbed an Iraqi national suspected of being a member of the terrorist group, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist reportedly operated within the armed wing of Daesh/ISIS.

During the operation, police also seized a large number of digital materials.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.





















