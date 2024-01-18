SpaceX says systems 'looking good' for Thursday afternoon launch of Ax3 mission

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with its Crew Dragon capsule sits at launch pad LC-39A at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the Axiom Mission Three (Ax-3) at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 18, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Following delays, private space exploration firm SpaceX struck a note of confidence Thursday for the afternoon launch of the Ax3 space mission, a mission including the first step into space by a Turkish citizen.

"All systems are looking good for today's launch of Ax-3. Liftoff is targeted for 4:49 p.m. ET (2149GMT), and weather is 80% favorable for liftoff," SpaceX said on X. The liftoff time in Türkiye is Friday at 12.49 am.

The private mission is set to take four astronauts to the International Space Station, including Turkish Air Force pilot Col. Alper Gezeravcı, Spanish American dual national Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, Italian pilot Walter Villadei, and European Space Agency project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden.

The crew will depart NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that will take them to the station. There, they will conduct dozens of scientific experiments and demonstrations at the station over the course of about two weeks before returning to Earth, according to NASA, the US space agency.

The mission was originally scheduled for Jan. 9, but due to inclement weather, it was postponed to Jan. 17. It was delayed for a second time on Wednesday to allow for more time for "pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle," SpaceX said.

The launch will be conducted by SpaceX in Florida with its Falcon9 rocket.