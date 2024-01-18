Erdoğan announces dozens of candidates for metropolitan and provincial municipalities

Speaking at the AK Party Candidate Introduction Meeting held at Ankara Chamber of Commerce Congresium, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech, "30 years ago, back in 1994, we embarked on a journey to serve the people through municipalities in Istanbul. As we enter into the Century of Türkiye in 2024, our goal is to reach the summit."
"I thank each of you for your presence at the meeting where we will announce some of the names that will represent our party and our alliance as mayoral candidates in the elections on March 31, 2024. As it is known, on January 7, we shared the names of our 26 metropolitan and provincial municipal candidates with our people in Istanbul.
Today, we are announcing the remaining municipal candidates for our metropolitan cities and provincial municipalities. I congratulate our candidates in advance and wish them success in their election campaigns and in the services they will provide to our cities thereafter," Erdoğan said in a statement.
Following his address, Erdoğan revealed the nominees for 17 metropolitan and 31 provincial municipalities. The list includes:
ADANA | Fatih Mehmet Kocaispir
ADIYAMAN | Ziya Polat
AFYONKARAHISAR | Hüseyin Ceylan Uluçay
AĞRI | Mehmet Salih Aydın
AKSARAY | Evren Dinçer
AMASYA | Mehmet Uyanık
ANKARA | Turgut Altınok
ANTALYA | Hakan Tütüncü
ARDAHAN | Yunus Baydar
BATMAN | Adil Sebati Ceylan
BAYBURT | Mete Memiş
BILECIK | Mustafa Yaman
BOLU | Muhammed Emin Demirkol
BURDUR | Mehmet Şimşek
ÇORUM | Halil İbrahim Aşgın
DIYARBAKIR | Mehmet Halis Bilden
GAZIANTEP | Fatma Şahin
GÜMÜŞHANE | Ercan Çimen
HAKKARI | İsmet Ölmez
HATAY | Mehmet Öntürk
IĞDIR | Ülkü Öcal
IZMIR | Hamza Dağ
KAHRAMANMARAŞ | Fırat Görgel
KARABÜK | Özkan Çetinkaya
KARAMAN | Mevlüt Akgün
KAYSERI | Memduh Büyükkılıç
KIRIKKALE | Mehmet Saygılı
KIRŞEHIR | Osman Arslan
KILIS | Reşit Polat
KONYA | Uğur Ibrahim Altay
KÜTAHYA | Kamil Saraçoğlu
MALATYA | Sami Er
MARDIN | Abdullah Erin
MUŞ | Feyat Asya
NEVŞEHIR | Mehmet Savran
NIĞDE | Emrah Özdemir
SAKARYA | Yusuf Alemdar
SIIRT | Ekrem Olğaç
SIVAS | Hilmi Bilgin
ŞANLIURFA | Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül
ŞIRNAK | Mehmet Yarka
TEKIRDAĞ | Cüneyt Yüksel
TRABZON | Ahmet Metin Genç
TUNCELI | Erkan Eroğlu
UŞAK | Mehmet Çakın
VAN | Abdulahat Arvas
YOZGAT | Celal Köse
ZONGULDAK | Ömer Selim Alan