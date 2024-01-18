Erdoğan announces dozens of candidates for metropolitan and provincial municipalities

Speaking at the AK Party Candidate Introduction Meeting held at Ankara Chamber of Commerce Congresium, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech, "30 years ago, back in 1994, we embarked on a journey to serve the people through municipalities in Istanbul. As we enter into the Century of Türkiye in 2024, our goal is to reach the summit."



"I thank each of you for your presence at the meeting where we will announce some of the names that will represent our party and our alliance as mayoral candidates in the elections on March 31, 2024. As it is known, on January 7, we shared the names of our 26 metropolitan and provincial municipal candidates with our people in Istanbul.



Today, we are announcing the remaining municipal candidates for our metropolitan cities and provincial municipalities. I congratulate our candidates in advance and wish them success in their election campaigns and in the services they will provide to our cities thereafter," Erdoğan said in a statement.



Following his address, Erdoğan revealed the nominees for 17 metropolitan and 31 provincial municipalities. The list includes:



ADANA | Fatih Mehmet Kocaispir



ADIYAMAN | Ziya Polat



AFYONKARAHISAR | Hüseyin Ceylan Uluçay



AĞRI | Mehmet Salih Aydın



AKSARAY | Evren Dinçer



AMASYA | Mehmet Uyanık



ANKARA | Turgut Altınok



ANTALYA | Hakan Tütüncü



ARDAHAN | Yunus Baydar



BATMAN | Adil Sebati Ceylan



BAYBURT | Mete Memiş



BILECIK | Mustafa Yaman



BOLU | Muhammed Emin Demirkol



BURDUR | Mehmet Şimşek



ÇORUM | Halil İbrahim Aşgın



DIYARBAKIR | Mehmet Halis Bilden



GAZIANTEP | Fatma Şahin



GÜMÜŞHANE | Ercan Çimen



HAKKARI | İsmet Ölmez



HATAY | Mehmet Öntürk



IĞDIR | Ülkü Öcal



IZMIR | Hamza Dağ



KAHRAMANMARAŞ | Fırat Görgel



KARABÜK | Özkan Çetinkaya



KARAMAN | Mevlüt Akgün



KAYSERI | Memduh Büyükkılıç



KIRIKKALE | Mehmet Saygılı



KIRŞEHIR | Osman Arslan



KILIS | Reşit Polat



KONYA | Uğur Ibrahim Altay



KÜTAHYA | Kamil Saraçoğlu



MALATYA | Sami Er



MARDIN | Abdullah Erin



MUŞ | Feyat Asya



NEVŞEHIR | Mehmet Savran



NIĞDE | Emrah Özdemir



SAKARYA | Yusuf Alemdar



SIIRT | Ekrem Olğaç



SIVAS | Hilmi Bilgin



ŞANLIURFA | Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül



ŞIRNAK | Mehmet Yarka



TEKIRDAĞ | Cüneyt Yüksel



TRABZON | Ahmet Metin Genç



TUNCELI | Erkan Eroğlu



UŞAK | Mehmet Çakın



VAN | Abdulahat Arvas



YOZGAT | Celal Köse



ZONGULDAK | Ömer Selim Alan





