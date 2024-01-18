Erdoğan announces dozens of candidates for metropolitan and provincial municipalities

 Contact Us
Addressing attendees at the AK Party Candidate Introduction Meeting hosted by Ankara Chamber of Commerce Congresium, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized his vision, stating, "Back in 1994, we began our mission to serve the people through the municipal job in Istanbul. As we approach the Century of Türkiye in 2024, our aim is to reach new heights." After his speech, Erdoğan announced the candidates for 17 metropolitan and 31 provincial municipalities.

Published January 18,2024
"I thank each of you for your presence at the meeting where we will announce some of the names that will represent our party and our alliance as mayoral candidates in the elections on March 31, 2024. As it is known, on January 7, we shared the names of our 26 metropolitan and provincial municipal candidates with our people in Istanbul.

Today, we are announcing the remaining municipal candidates for our metropolitan cities and provincial municipalities. I congratulate our candidates in advance and wish them success in their election campaigns and in the services they will provide to our cities thereafter," Erdoğan said in a statement.

Following his address, Erdoğan revealed the nominees for 17 metropolitan and 31 provincial municipalities. The list includes:

ADANA | Fatih Mehmet Kocaispir

ADIYAMAN | Ziya Polat

AFYONKARAHISAR | Hüseyin Ceylan Uluçay

AĞRI | Mehmet Salih Aydın

AKSARAY | Evren Dinçer

AMASYA | Mehmet Uyanık

ANKARA | Turgut Altınok

ANTALYA | Hakan Tütüncü

ARDAHAN | Yunus Baydar

BATMAN | Adil Sebati Ceylan

BAYBURT | Mete Memiş

BILECIK | Mustafa Yaman

BOLU | Muhammed Emin Demirkol

BURDUR | Mehmet Şimşek

ÇORUM | Halil İbrahim Aşgın

DIYARBAKIR | Mehmet Halis Bilden

GAZIANTEP | Fatma Şahin

GÜMÜŞHANE | Ercan Çimen

HAKKARI | İsmet Ölmez

HATAY | Mehmet Öntürk

IĞDIR | Ülkü Öcal

IZMIR | Hamza Dağ

KAHRAMANMARAŞ | Fırat Görgel

KARABÜK | Özkan Çetinkaya

KARAMAN | Mevlüt Akgün

KAYSERI | Memduh Büyükkılıç

KIRIKKALE | Mehmet Saygılı

KIRŞEHIR | Osman Arslan

KILIS | Reşit Polat

KONYA | Uğur Ibrahim Altay

KÜTAHYA | Kamil Saraçoğlu

MALATYA | Sami Er

MARDIN | Abdullah Erin

MUŞ | Feyat Asya

NEVŞEHIR | Mehmet Savran

NIĞDE | Emrah Özdemir

SAKARYA | Yusuf Alemdar

SIIRT | Ekrem Olğaç

SIVAS | Hilmi Bilgin

ŞANLIURFA | Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül

ŞIRNAK | Mehmet Yarka

TEKIRDAĞ | Cüneyt Yüksel

TRABZON | Ahmet Metin Genç

TUNCELI | Erkan Eroğlu

UŞAK | Mehmet Çakın

VAN | Abdulahat Arvas

YOZGAT | Celal Köse

ZONGULDAK | Ömer Selim Alan