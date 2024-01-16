Turkish parliament to vote on extending naval forces’ mission in Gulf of Aden

A decree to extend for another year the mandate of Turkish Armed Forces naval elements in the Gulf of Aden, offshore and off the coast of Somalia, the Arabian Sea and adjacent regions was submitted to the country's parliament on Monday ahead of a vote.

The presidential decree tells how UN Security Council resolutions were taken against piracy and armed robbery in the areas in 2008-2021.

"By deploying naval elements of the Turkish Armed Forces, effective measures have been taken to ensure the security of Turkish-flagged and Türkiye-related commercial ships navigating in the region. Active participation has been undertaken in joint operations against maritime piracy, armed robbery, and terrorism at sea, conducted by the international community.

"Support has been provided for humanitarian aid activities in the mentioned regions. The operational effectiveness of the Turkish Armed Forces naval elements and their experience in the region have been enhanced, contributing to the continued national policy of collaboration with relevant countries. This ensures the strengthening of our role and visibility at regional and global levels within the UN system," said the decree, which has so far been extended for 13 one-year terms.

The decree stressed Türkiye's commitment to enhancing international cooperation in combating maritime piracy and armed robbery.

It stated that Türkiye has consistently supported efforts for this and has actively participated in initiatives within the UN, NATO, the EU, and the International Maritime Organization.

























