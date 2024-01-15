Türkiye arrests Israeli football player for provoking public to 'hatred'

An Israeli football player in Türkiye, Sagiv Jehezkel was arrested early Monday for sharing a message of solidarity with his nation in a Trendyol Super Lig match.

Bitexen Antalyaspor winger Jehezkel, who was previously excluded from the Turkish football club's squad for his pro-Israel goal celebration during the Trabzonspor match on Sunday, was arrested in an investigation started by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on the grounds that the 28-year-old player has committed the crime of "inciting the public to hatred and hostility," the police sources said.

The Turkish club's deputy president and spokesperson Evren Alkan said that the lawyers of Antalyaspor are working to terminate Jehezkel's deal.

After scoring against Trabzonspor, Jehezkel shared a message of solidarity with Israel by raising his bandaged hand.

The message refers to the attack carried out by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7 and the 100 days of Israeli onslaught on Gaza. The bandage has a Star of David, which symbolizes the Jewish identity.

Antalyaspor drew with Trabzonspor 1-1 at home.

This season the Israeli international has scored six goals and made two assists in 13 matches for Antalyaspor.

A judicial investigation was previously launched against Jehezkel "for his ugly action supporting Israel's massacre in Gaza after he scored the goal, for inciting the public to hatred and hostility," Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on X.

The Turkish football body condemned Jehezkel's "completely unacceptable behavior", and a disciplinary investigation against those responsible was initiated.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv claims killed 1,200 people in Israel.

At least 23,968 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,582 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.