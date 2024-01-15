New entrance system starting at Hagia Sophia today

According to the announcement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, within the scope of the restoration and conservation efforts initiated by Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy at Hagia Sophia, a new arrangement will be implemented for visitors in the mosque.

As part of this, ticket sales for those visiting the gallery floor will be conducted, and the ticket booth, which will be operational starting today, is positioned across from the III. Ahmet Fountain.

Throughout the tour route of the historic mosque, protective measures have been taken, and security cameras, fire detection, and emergency announcement systems have been installed.

Cleanliness and preservation work on the marble coverings in the gallery floor and wooden railings have been carried out by restorers and conservators under the approval and consultancy of the Science Board.

With the visitor management plan announced by Minister Ersoy, which was previously mentioned to be implemented at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, it is expected to eliminate long queues in the historical mosque.

Visits will be conducted without disrupting the worship environment.

At the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, located under the II. Bayezid minaret on the south façade, controlled entrances will be provided through the tunnel and entrance ramp, and visitors will be directed to the gallery floor and facilitated exits through the northeast ramp.

Tourists arriving at the gallery section will pass through the heaven-hell door, observing the mosque's prayer area and Ottoman-era additions, and they will also be able to examine the Byzantine-era mosaics in this section.

With the new implementation starting today at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, tourists will be able to visit the mosque without disrupting the worship environment.

With the QR code system implemented at Hagia Sophia, visitors can obtain information in 23 languages without disturbing worshipers using their mobile phone's headphones or disposable headphones provided.

The entrance fee for foreign tourists visiting the historic mosque for tourism purposes will be 25 euros.