Murat Kurum vows to address longstanding challenges including transportation and urban development issues if elected as Istanbul mayor

AK Party's Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality mayoral candidate, Murat Kurum, attended the morning prayer at Eyüp Sultan Mosque with AK Party Istanbul Provincial Chairman Osman Nuri Kabaktepe and AK Party district mayors. After visiting the Eyüp Sultan Tomb and offering prayers, Kurum served soup, simit, börek, and semolina halva to the citizens. Later, he visited local shopkeepers in Eyüpsultan.



While distributing soup to the press, Kurum stressed that their meetings with the provincial chairman and the organization were always initiated and concluded with prayers. He assured that they would remain a constant support for the community during challenging moments, vowing to stand by Istanbul's residents whenever assistance was required.



Kurum made a commitment to address the pressing issues affecting Istanbul instead of engaging in discussions. These include transportation, earthquake readiness, city planning, lack of green areas, insufficient social facilities, and overall safety and tranquility. He pledged to actively tackle these challenges through his actions on the ground.



Highlighting the significance of public transportation, Kurum emphasized the dedication to reducing Istanbul's earthquake risk and enhancing the historical peninsula. They also expressed their intent to protect ancient artifacts and revitalize the Historic Peninsula.



During his campaign, the mayoral candidate stressed the significance of finding alternative solutions to alleviate traffic congestion and expanding Istanbul's metro system. He emphasized their thorough research process, which lasted for several months, and reasserted their dedication to implementing a prompt course of action that will lead Istanbul in the right direction.



Kurum affirmed his dedication to Istanbulites, vowing to work together and involve everyone in finding solutions to the city's issues.



