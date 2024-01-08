Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army on Monday evening killed three young Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victims as three young men, ages 22-24, who were taken to the Government Thabet Thabet Hospital in the city of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank.

Palestine TV said Israeli forces raided the city and besieged a home in its Iktaba neighborhood, triggering clashes with Palestinian fighters.

It added that the Israeli army left the three Palestinians bleeding until it withdrew from city, after which an ambulance took them to the hospital.

The Israeli army and the Shin Bet security service said in a joint statement that their forces were on a mission to arrest a wanted Palestinian when clashes broke out, leading to the death of the three Palestinians.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 340 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,500 others injured.



















