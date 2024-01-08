Zelensky banking on additional help for air defences

Ukraine will not leave Russia's recent hefty attacks against it unanswered, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address on Monday.



"The terrorist must pay the most for the damage caused by terror, and Russia will pay," he said.



Four people were killed and 45 others injured in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya and Khmelnytskyi regions, as well as in Zelensky's home region of Krywyj Rih on Monday.



In addition, negotiations with international partners in the coming weeks will focus on strengthening Ukraine's air defence, Zelensky said.



"Many steps will be taken and I am confident that we will be able to strengthen our state. Our air defence system. Our work with partners on drones."



On Monday morning, Russia bombarded Ukraine with dozens of rockets, cruise missiles and drones for the second time in just a few days.



But few of the nearly 60 missiles fired were intercepted mainly because the missiles fell in more parts of the country that are not as heavily protected as the capital Kiev, which has western-supplied air defence systems.











