Police in Istanbul apprehended four people sought by search warrants for their alleged involvement in the activities of terrorist groups, security sources said Saturday.

Under an operation against terrorist groups such as the DHKP-C, Daesh, and the PKK, Turkish police and counterterrorism teams identified the identities and addresses of suspects sought by search warrants for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities, with some already facing prison sentences.

In simultaneous raids in the city, four individuals were taken into custody, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The DHKP-C is responsible for numerous terror attacks in Türkiye, including a 2013 attack on the US Embassy in Ankara that killed a Turkish security guard.







