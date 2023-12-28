News Türkiye Traffic pileup on Northern Marmara Highway: 10 dead, 59 injured

Ten people were killed and 59 injured on Thursday in a traffic pileup involving seven vehicles in Türkiye's Marmara region.

A major road accident occurred on Thursday in the Dağdibi area of the Istanbul-bound section of the highway, involving seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck. The accident was attributed to dense fog conditions.



As a result of the accident, transportation in the Istanbul-bound direction of the highway came to a halt.



It has been reported that 10 people lost their lives, and 59 individuals sustained injuries in the accident. Sakarya Governor Yaşar Karadeniz mentioned that the injured have been receiving treatment in 10 different hospitals.



Governor Karadeniz has confirmed that the injured have been transferred to hospitals, and efforts by emergency response teams in the region are ongoing.



Karadeniz emphasized that once the crime scene investigation is concluded, the involved vehicles will be removed, and efforts will be made to reopen the road.



Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç has announced that three public prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the accident under the coordination of a Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor.



Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca has reported that in the chain accident, 59 individuals were injured, with 8 of them in serious condition. The injured were swiftly transported to hospitals with the assistance of 30 ambulances.

















