Zelensky names new governor in partly Russian-occupied Donetsk region

The eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, which is being fought over by Ukrainian and Russian troops, has a new governor.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Vadym Filashkin by a decree published on Thursday. Filashkin has been the region's deputy governor since February 2019.



His predecessor Pavlo Kyrylenko was appointed head of the cartel office in Kiev in September.



Russia lays claim to the Donetsk region. More than half of the region on the border with Russia is occupied by Russian troops.



In a further decree, Zelensky appointed Olexander Koval as the new governor for the western Ukrainian region of Rivne. Koval previously headed the administration of Rivne district.



Ukraine has been defending itself, with Western help, against the full-scale Russian invasion for more than 22 months. Parts of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk have been under the control of Moscow-backed separatists since spring 2014.



