Crime ringleader arrested in Istanbul after Interpol manhunt

Eric Schroeder, the ringleader of an organized crime group, who was wanted with an Interpol red notice issued by Germany, was arrested in Istanbul, the Turkish interior minister said on Wednesday.

Schroeder was wanted for establishing an organization with the intent to commit a crime, money laundering from criminal assets, and drug trafficking, Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

"He was wanted by German authorities for managing drug trade in Hamburg, leading an organization to commit crimes, and money laundering from criminal assets. He is accused of engaging in drug trafficking in a total of 24 incidents, involving 784 kilograms (over 1,700 pounds) of marijuana and 154 km (340 Ibs) of cocaine," Yerlikaya said.

"He is also implicated in a robbery of a container containing 1.1 tons of cocaine, along with members of the Hells Angels armed crime syndicate. It was determined that he handled the financial affairs of an international drug trafficker named Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers in Europe and laundered his money," he added.

Schroeder was arrested in a Turkish operation named Cage-25, the interior minister said, as he pledged that Türkiye will not allow international organized crime groups and drug traffickers disturbing the public peace to breathe, and they will put them all in cages one by one.

Police also seized money, brand watches, mobile phones, sim cards, passports, and ID cards issued for different names, Yerlikaya said.













