News Türkiye Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Sea of Marmara

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Sea of Marmara

An earthquake was felt in Istanbul. The earthquake, centered in Yalova Çınarcık with a magnitude of 4.1, was felt in Istanbul and many other cities.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE Published December 18,2023 Subscribe

According to the statement made by AFAD regarding the earthquake, the epicenter of the earthquake was reported to be the Marmara Sea.



It was recorded that the earthquake occurred at 23:53 and had a magnitude of 4.1. It was also stated that the tremor occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers.