Israel rejects UN resolution calling for cease-fire in Gaza

Israel has rejected a UN resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, claiming that it will only benefit the Palestinian group Hamas.

A cease-fire can only be reached after Hamas is defeated, said OfIr Gendelman, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at a press conference on the Zoom platform on Wednesday, while rejecting a UN resolution on Tuesday that asked Tel Aviv for a cease-fire.

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday calling for an "immediate humanitarian pause" in the Gaza Strip.

The demand came after a seven-day humanitarian pause during which Israel and Palestinian factions exchanged prisoners.

Gendelman said Israel would not allow a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip at this time.

Calling for a cease-fire now only serves Hamas, which is in desperate need of a respite and an opportunity for reorganization, he claimed, ignoring calls from various countries for a permanent cease-fire as the Israeli army has intensified attacks on the besieged enclave after a weeklong humanitarian pause expired on Dec. 1.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 others injured in the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday.

Gendelman said the US fully supports Israel in dismantling Hamas, recovering Israeli hostages, and resisting international pressure to end the fight against the Palestinian group.

However, there are disagreements with Washington regarding the post-Hamas era, and "we hope to reach agreements on this matter," the spokesperson added.







