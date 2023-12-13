Turkish Jewish Community thanks President Erdoğan for Hanukkah greetings

The Turkish Jewish Community on Wednesday thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over his greetings for Hanukkah, a Jewish festival that lasts eight days.

"With our thanks to our President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," the society shared on X, reposting Erdoğan's message on the social media platform.

"I congratulate all our citizens belonging to the Jewish faith on the Hanukkah Holiday," Erdoğan said earlier in a statement issued by the Turkish presidency.

"The understanding of tolerance, which rejects all kinds of discrimination on the basis of language, belief and race, is one of the most valuable legacies left to us by our deep-rooted history and civilization.

"Today, when intolerance towards different beliefs and identities is increasing in various parts of the world, we attach great importance to protecting these values by standing against all kinds of discrimination," the Turkish leader said.

The freedom of all the citizens to practice their beliefs will continue to be under the guarantee of Türkiye, he added.

Erdoğan also congratulated Jewish citizens, who are an "integral part of the society," and wished them well-being.

"With these thoughts, I congratulate all Jews, especially our Jewish citizens, on the Hanukkah festival, and hope that this special day brings peace," he added.

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is an eight-day holiday marking the rededication of the second Jewish Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C.