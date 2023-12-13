Spanish prime minister calls on EU to take stand against Israel

Spain's Prime minister Pedro Sanchez listens to a speech during the presentation of the results of the Spanish Presidency of the European Union Council at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on December 13, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Spain's prime minister urged the EU on Wednesday to speak out against Israel as it continues to pursue its relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip.

"It is time to speak openly about what is happening in Israel and Palestine," Pedro Sanchez said at the General Assembly of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Sanchez called on European lawmakers to "stop the silence and speak with the same clarity and unity about what is happening in Israel and Palestine."

"If we want the world to respect us as a coherent and relevant geopolitical actor, if we want our citizens to be proud of our actions and to see that European values are not just words, we must speak loudly, clearly and with one voice," he continued.

Sanchez said he condemned a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7 and reiterated that hostages captured during the offensive must be released immediately.

"We must support the fight against terrorism throughout the Middle East. We must recognize Israel's right to exist and to defend itself,

"But with the same belief, with the same values, we must say enough of the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza, including thousands of children. The bombings must stop immediately. Humanitarian aid must arrive urgently and in sufficient quantities," he added.

Sanchez underlined that a "credible, serious perspective for peace" necessitated the recognize of the State of Palestine coexisting with the State of Israel.

REAL THREAT IS FAR RIGHT



During his speech, Sanchez also took aim at the far-right and the European People's Party (EPP), which represents the right-wing parties in the European Parliament, over its criticism of an amnesty deal struck between Spain's government and separatist Catalan politicians.

"Choosing to reunite and overcome political dispute via politics is not what is threatening democracy. The real threat is the advance of the far right and the traditional right making deals with them," Sanchez said.

He also criticized Manfred Weber, group head of the EPP, over the cooperation between one of its members, the Spain's People's Party, and the far-right Vox party in some autonomous and local administrations in the country.

"Mr. Weber, do you know who the PP's allies are in Spain? Do you know what Vox really stands for and defends? Mr. Weber, if you really want to help, I advise you get to know our country and not to limit yourself to repeating unsubstantiated statements from the Spanish PP that your colleagues convey to you.

"I invite you not to be surprised by your opponent. This mistake has already been made by the European right in the past and Europe has paid dearly for it," he added.



















