Israel vows to continue genocide-level attacks in conflict-hit Gaza Strip despite international backlash

Israel will continue the Gaza war "with or without international support," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Wednesday.

Speaking during a meeting with Australian Deputy Foreign Minister Tim Watts in West Jerusalem, Cohen said a cease-fire in Gaza will be a gift to Hamas, "and will allow it to return and threaten the residents of Israel."

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel is losing support around the world and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has to strengthen and change" his government.

"This is the most conservative government in Israel's history," Biden said at a campaign fundraiser in Washington, adding that Netanyahu's government "doesn't want a two-state solution."

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remained in captivity, according to official figures.

















