Turkish foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Fidan will meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, the ministry said in a statement.

The minister will also be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Türkiye became the first state to recognize Azerbaijan, which declared its independence in 1991.

Türkiye's relations with Azerbaijan is multifaceted and at strategic level. With the aim of further strengthening bilateral ties, the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism was established in 2010.