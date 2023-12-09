TÜRKIYES VICE PRESIDENT REAFFIRMS COUNTRYS DEDICATION TO GAZA CEASE-FIRE, HUMANITARIAN ACCESS

Türkiye's vice president said Friday that the country will keep pushing for a permanent cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, which has been pummeled for over two months by Israeli attacks.

"Türkiye relentlessly continues its efforts for a lasting cease-fire, unhindered and scaled up humanitarian access to Gaza, and enduring peace," Cevdet Yılmaz said at the seventh edition of the TRT World Forum, an event organized in Istanbul by Türkiye's English-language public broadcaster.

Underlining that peace will remain out in the region until the Israeli and Palestinian sides come to a "just peace deal," Yılmaz said this would be possible through the establishment of an "independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

He reiterated Türkiye's willingness to take on responsibility in collaboration with other nations under its proposal for the creation of a guarantee mechanism to help end the conflict in Gaza.

"We have not only responded to the flash appeal of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, but we have also mobilized our own means to send humanitarian aid.

"Upon the bombing of hospitals in Gaza, we brought some patients to Türkiye for treatment. We will continue to spare no effort to assist Palestinians in need," Yılmaz added.

TÜRKİYE'S REGIONAL, MULTILATERAL TIES



Further underlining that Türkiye will continue to contribute to building a more equitable global system, Yılmaz said:

"The world may be fragmented, but Türkiye's position is crystal-clear in working actively towards 'peace at home and peace in the world'."

He also voiced Türkiye's endorsement of regional solutions to regional issues.

"Therefore, while developing our bilateral relations, we also prioritize regional multilateral platforms," Yılmaz added.

While noting that Türkiye has had a role in founding several several regional organizations, including Organization of Turkic States, Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization, Southeast European Cooperation Process, and Economic Cooperation Organization, he said Ankara's foreign policy vision is "not limited to our vicinity."

FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM



Yılmaz also emphasized Türkiye's significant role in fighting terrorism, which he said "constitutes the most pressing threat to peace and security in our region."

He said Türkiye has effectively countering terrorism "in all of its manifestations" including Daesh/ISIS, the PKK/YPG, or Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 253 people dead and 2,734 injured.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Yılmaz also asserted that Türkiye will keep urging its allies and partners worldwide to take a firm stance on fighting against terrorism through collaboration with each other.

"We also observe that some of our allies, they prefer to work with some terrorist organizations against others. And we believe that, this is wrong policy," he said.

COMMON VALUES



Yılmaz said Türkiye has also had leading role in initiatives aimed at promoting mutual respect and shared values among different cultures and religions.

"Humanity is plagued by various scourges, including ethnic or religious hatred, discrimination, extremism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, while other forms of exclusion are also causes for concern," he said, adding:

"In addressing such widespread menaces, we stress the need for transparency, diversity, dialogue, and inclusive policies."

The Turkish vice president said resolving all global challenges would rely on "collective efforts through collaboration and effective multilateralism."

Türkiye works in collaboration with other nations to uphold its shared values and fulfill collective responsibilities in building an inclusive, equitable, and effective international system grounded in solidarity, Yılmaz added.

Pointing to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's mottos, "A fairer world is possible" and "The world is bigger than five," Yılmaz said Türkiye has long supported "the reform of the UN Security Council, the United Nations, and other multilateral organizations."

"Strengthening international institutions is an important aspect of this agenda. The UN must fulfil its global role to serve humanity," he said.

"With its rising capability, wide diplomatic network, institutionalized relations and political determination, Türkiye remains well-suited as a problem solver, system improver, and transformer actor in the region and in international affairs, at the turn of the Century of Türkiye," he added.

Yılmaz also mentioned Türkiye's persistence in its endeavors to bring an end to the war through diplomatic means and dialogue, with a commitment to Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.

As the TRT World Forum unfolds, participants from Türkiye and around the world are expected to engage in comprehensive discussions on various topics, reflecting the event's theme of "Thriving Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions."