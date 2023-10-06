Türkiye arrests 92 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

Turkish police have arrested 92 people over their suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group during anti-terror operations in 26 provinces, the Turkish interior minister said on Friday.

The operations was conducted simultaneously in 26 provinces by the Turkish police's anti-terror teams, Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

"We will not let terrorist organizations and their collaborators breathe," Yerlikaya vowed.

"I want our beloved nation to know that: Our struggle will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralized," he added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.