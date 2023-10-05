Turkish forces nab 14 terror suspects attempting to flee to Greece

Turkish security forces apprehended 14 suspects Wednesday in the Aegean province of Muğla, including 11 who are alleged to be members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

The suspects were attempting to flee to Greece by sea in a motor yacht.

They were nabbed after the Turkish Coast Guard searched the vessel.

It was determined that 11 of the suspects had lost their jobs and had been placed under travel restrictions due to their alleged links to FETÖ.

Among those captured were individuals who had previously held positions such as a police chief, professors and specialized doctors. All of them were delivered to the police by the Coast Guard at the port.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated a defeated coup in Türkiye on July 15, 2016 in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses the terror group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.


















