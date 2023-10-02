TÜRKIYE PARTICIPATES IN NATOS TIGER MEET DRILL IN ITALY

Turkish air forces are participating in NATO's Tiger Meet drill in Italy, the country's defense ministry said on Monday.

"Our Air Force Command is participating in the exercise with three F-16 aircraft and 49 personnel," the ministry said on X. "We wish our pilots and aircraft maintenance team success in the exercise."

Tiger Meet is a NATO initiative that seeks to promote solidarity between allied air forces, and is held annually in different countries.

This year's exercise hosts 80 aircraft from 13 countries along with around 2,000 personnel on Oct. 2-13.