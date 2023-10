Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues in a phone call on Monday.

"During the call, the two leaders also exchanged views on topics that may be on the agenda of the Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, which will be held in Kazakhstan in November," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.