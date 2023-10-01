Major Turkish technology event TEKNOFEST attracted 1.1M visitors

Over 1 million people visited Türkiye's premiere technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST during its five-day run in the Aegean Izmir province, organizers said on Sunday.

"1.1 million people were with us for 5 days at #TEKNOFEST Izmir," the event organizer said on X.

"Thanks to all our visitors who have been our companions on this journey," it added.

On Sunday, Selcuk Bayraktar, chairman of festival organizer the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation, said some 2 million young people had competed with their projects at nine TEKNOFEST events since it was held for the first time in 2018.

Bayraktar added that to date more than 9 million visitors have also taken part in the festivals.

TEKNOFEST-held three times this year for the first time-kicked off on Wednesday in Izmir and featured competitions, air shows, exhibits, workshops, wind tunnels, simulations, and planetariums.

Co-organized every year since 2018 by the T3 Foundation and the Industry and Technology Ministry, the banner festival is held in cooperation with other ministries and dozens of other public institutions, private firms, and universities.

Since the festival began, Anadolu has been among TEKNOFEST's media shareholders as a global communications partner.

The event was previously held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the Istanbul metropolis in odd years.

To mark the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, this year the event was held at three different sites in Türkiye's largest cities, first at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in May, welcoming a world record 2.2 million visitors, and next in the capital Ankara, attracting nearly 1 million people, and finally in Izmir with 1.1 million visitors.