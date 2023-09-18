Off-road excitement in Tokat

The festival held in Topçam neighbourhood saw 90 drivers from 57 different provinces participating with their vehicles.

Excited spectators filled the hills overlooking the track and the viewing areas around the course to watch the thrilling competitions.

Serkan Özcan, the President of the Tokat Extreme Off-Road Club, mentioned that they have increased security measures for this year's festival and expressed gratitude for the high level of public participation. He said, "The festival is a lot of fun, and the turnout from the public is significant. I want to thank the provinces that have come and the people of Tokat who support us."