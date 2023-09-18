MEXICO OPENS HONORARY CONSULATE IN TÜRKIYES PICTURESQUE CAPPADOCIA

Mexico on Monday opened an honorary consulate in Türkiye's picturesque Cappadocia region that is famous for its hot air balloons and fairy chimneys.

The consulate was inaugurated with a ceremony in the Urgup district of Nevsehir province.

Nevsehir Governor Ali Fidan wished success to tourism professional and businessman Yavuz Demir, who was appointed as the honorary consul of Mexico.

"I believe that this appointment will be beneficial to the development of relations between Türkiye and Mexico. It will be beneficial for our city, Cappadocia and both countries," he said.

Jose Luis Martinez y Hernandez, Mexico's ambassador to Türkiye, said honorary consuls have been an important component of the country's presence in the world.

"They have contributed to the increase of friendships by encouraging cooperation in the fields of culture, economy, trade and education," he said.







