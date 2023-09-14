Minister Uraloğlu holds talks with UAE Minister of investment

Türkiye's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi. During the discussion, they exchanged views on Türkiye's transportation investments and their impact on international transportation. They also discussed potential collaborations in the field of transportation investments and agreed to meet in the near future. Minister Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi will visit Türkiye in the coming days to further discuss cooperation and investments.

Türkiye supports various initiatives for the development of regional transportation corridors in line with its geographical position between continents and regions. In this context, Türkiye aims to enhance not only commercial, economic, and investment relations but also political and cultural relations within and beyond the regions in which it plays a central role.

One of the most significant components of the revival of the historic Silk Road project is the Caspian Transit East-West Middle Corridor (Middle Corridor), which starts from Türkiye, passes through the Caucasus region, crosses the Caspian Sea to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, and reaches Central Asia and the People's Republic of China.