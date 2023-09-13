Years of imports: Turkish engineers develop a better alternative

In the last two decades, significant advancements in the defense industry, though primarily evident in the military sector, have begun to exert a more profound influence on civilian applications.

Playing a pivotal role in this evolution is RADARSAN, a subsidiary of SSTEK under the purview of the Defense Industry Presidency, situated within Istanbul Technopark. The innovative products developed by RADARSAN play a crucial role in demonstrating how Türkiye's military and civilian projects mutually benefit one another.

Serhat Doğan, the Co-Founder and General Manager of RADARSAN, stands as a testament to the wave of engineers who returned to Türkiye out of a deep sense of patriotism, especially during Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's tenure as Prime Minister. Despite enjoying favorable conditions at a leading global firm, he opted to establish his own company in Türkiye.

Doğan indicates that RADARSAN was established in 2014 under the guidance of the Defense Industry Presidency. Since then, their focus has revolved around value-added projects encompassing radar technologies, sensor fusion, artificial intelligence, and digital manufacturing.

Doğan underscores the substantial significance of the traffic radar system for Türkiye. He highlights that this system transcends merely measuring vehicle speed and identifying traffic violations; it possesses versatile applications for security forces, justifying its classification as a "road safety system."

During the inception of the traffic radar system project, Doğan discloses their initial development of an artificial intelligence platform. Given the presence of leading global players in this field, they succeeded in creating an advanced system within Türkiye.

At present, Serhat Doğan proudly characterizes the domestic and national traffic radar system as the "foremost globally" in its category. They've constructed this system atop highly sophisticated artificial intelligence, enabling them to outperform their competitors.

Crucially, the system engineered by Turkish professionals can adapt and evolve in response to field demands. This ensures that resources and technological expertise remain firmly rooted within our country.