Turkish-made advanced gas turbine engine technology showcased at TEKNOFEST

TEKNOFEST and other defense industry exhibitions often bring to mind fighter jets, drones, missiles, or massive armored vehicles. However, these events are crucial not only for showcasing advanced weaponry but also for revealing critical capabilities in various fields.

At a recent TEKNOFEST event in the capital, even though there weren't groundbreaking missiles or new platforms on display, some products showcased in different areas were highly valuable for disclosing Türkiye's significant capabilities to the public.

One of the notable exhibits was Türkiye's most powerful indigenous aviation engine family, TEI-TF6000/TEI-TF10000, displayed at the TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI) stand. These engines' first rotating parts were presented, which is a critical detail.

Kubilay Yıldırım, an expert in the field, explains that gas turbine engines have a continuous intake and compression process carried out by the fan and compressor. Fuel injection and ignition occur in the combustion chamber. Finally, expansion and exhaust take place, primarily in the turbine and engine exhaust areas.

He then delves into the showcased product, emphasizing the significance of the design of the fan/compressor sector and its features for the efficiency, longevity, and maneuverability of the aircraft.

"It was surprising for us to see an almost finished fan/compressor product group displayed at TEKNOFEST in Ankara," says Yıldırım.

He points out two main reasons for this. First, the rapid progress in the development of this sector is impressive. Second, they saw a fan/compressor sector that possesses all the features of current and advanced gas turbine engines. The advanced state of the rotating parts in the cold sector indicates that the rest of the engine has also become much more manageable.

Türkiye's most powerful domestic engine is coded as TEI TF6000/10000. While delving into some details of the design, Kubilay Yıldırım makes it clear how critical this capability is for Türkiye:

"In older-generation engines, all compressor blades were individually inserted and fastened on a metal disk. For instance, in the American F404 engine used in Hürjet or the F110 engines flying in our F-16s, the fan and compressor still operate this way."

Kubilay Yıldırım highlights that this production type requires a deep understanding of the process and strict quality control, making it possible only for companies with extensive experience in the field. He adds, "TEI is one of the few factories in the world capable of this type of production. In recent years, more than half of the motors of the single-aisle A320NEO aircraft, which constitute approximately 70% of the airline fleets, and all the motors of the B737MAX aircraft, came out of TEI's manufacturing facilities. These numbers alone are enough to describe TEI's position in the world."

Kubilay Yıldırım believes that the TF6000/10000 engine is not only essential for the defense industry but also holds great significance in Türkiye's aviation history. It brings many "firsts" with it:

"The TS1400 engine developed for the Gökbey helicopter was TEI's first engine attached to a large platform, and this engine had two-stage radial compressors. To meet the power requirements of high-powered jet engines, you need a design with axial compressors, as seen in the TF6000/10000 engine. This engine will be the first experience in empowering a platform that can reach supersonic speeds.

The first experience in developing and manufacturing turbine blades with special crystal structures, internal cooling channels, and protective ceramic coatings was gained with the TS1400 engine. With the TF6000/10000 project, experience in developing and manufacturing larger turbine blades will also be gained. While the TF6000 engine will be a low bypass ratio turbofan engine, its derivative, the TF10000, will be an afterburning fighter jet engine. This project will lead to the first development, production, and application of an afterburner, its sub-systems, and the moving nozzle system in Türkiye.

Another critical area is engine control and its interface with the platform. In this project, invaluable experience will be gained in digital controllers with full control over the engine and other critical technologies."