Turkish Intelligence neutralizes PKK coordinator

MİT (National Intelligence Organization) has intensified its efforts against the leaders of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG who provide training for attacks and actions against our units, especially those on the Syrian border.

In recent times, PKK/YPG had been focusing on training activities to replace the cadres it had lost. In this context, MİT began close monitoring of the training supervisor in Amude, known as Serhat Serhildan with the code name Muhtesim Akyürek, by mobilizing its resources.

Lately, PKK/YPG, which was struggling to recruit new members from its base and collaborators, had been training the cadres it obtained from the Syrian field to carry out actions in metropolitan areas.

Having learned that Muhtesim Akyürek played a significant role in the training activities in Amude, MİT closely followed the contacts and activities of this organization leader through its field sources.

MİT carried out a successful operation to neutralize Serhat Serhildan, aka Muhtesim Akyürek, with a sensitive planning based on intelligence and data obtained from the field, making use of the information at its disposal.