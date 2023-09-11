Mixed weather forecast for Türkiye: Rainfall decreases in the West

In the new week, rainfall will decrease in the western part of the country.

On the first day of the week, there will be rainfall in the coastal areas facing the Black Sea in Kırklareli and Istanbul.

Cengiz Çelik, a Meteorologist from the General Directorate of Meteorology, stated, "We expect thundery, showers in the inland areas of Western Mediterranean and the Eastern Mediterranean region. Additionally, we have thundery, showers expected for the eastern parts of Eastern Anatolia today. We also continue to issue a strong wind warning for the Marmara region today. We expect winds from the north-northeast at speeds of up to 60 kilometers. This warning is valid for the entire Marmara Region."

Starting from tomorrow, rainfall will lose its effect in the southern and western regions. Throughout the week, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Central and Eastern Black Sea regions, as well as the eastern parts of Eastern Anatolia.

Çelik also mentioned that especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rainfall is expected in the eastern parts of Eastern Anatolia. He added that starting today, temperatures in inland areas will be a few degrees below the seasonal norms.

Temperatures in the western and southern regions of the country will remain close to seasonal norms.

In Ankara, the temperature will be 24°C, in Istanbul, 28°C, and in Izmir, 32°C.

