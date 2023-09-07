Türkiye rescues 115 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 115 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, authorities said on Thursday.

Coast guard units rescued 36 migrants from a rubber boat off Mugla's Bodrum district and 79 others were saved off Cesme, Seferihisar and Urla districts in Izmir province, according to the Turkish Coast Guard.

The migrants were taken to the provincial migration authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.