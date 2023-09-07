Pakistani Embassy in Türkiye marks Defense and Martyrs Day

The Pakistani Embassy in Türkiye marked the South Asian nation's Defense and Martyrs Day at an event in the capital Ankara.

The day was commemorated with "enthusiasm and patriotism, paying tribute and homage to the indomitable courage of the armed forces and martyrs who sacrificed their lives in successfully defending the motherland when Indian forces crossed the international borders with full might in 1965," the embassy said in a statement.

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat graced the occasion as the chief guest and Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gurak as the guest of honor.

Highlighting the significance of Sept. 6, Pakistan's Ambassador to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid said: "The 16-day war left a lesson that peace-loving, brave and self-respecting nations determined to sacrifice lives for their country could not be defeated by force and belligerence."

Over the last 76 years, three major wars, several skirmishes and numerous rounds of unprovoked clashes have been imposed on Pakistan, said Junaid.

"India continues its illegal and immoral military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and denies the right of self-determination to Kashmiris against every norm of international law and the resolutions of the UN Security Council," he noted.

Junaid reiterated that Pakistan is committed to regional peace and security and has contributed significantly in global campaigns against terrorism and peace-keeping missions all over the world.

The ambassador said that Pakistan believes in constructive engagement, resolving issues through dialogue and peaceful co-existence and thanked the Turkish nation for "standing with Pakistan and the Pakistani people through thick and thin."

In his remarks, Bolat praised the two countries' exemplary and historic bilateral relations, in particular their "flourishing" defense ties and "excellent" cooperation between their armed forces.

He underscored that the strategic and comprehensive bilateral ties between the two nations are an important factor towards promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Gurak for his part highlighted the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and valor of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Pakistan commemorates Defense Day on Sept. 6 each year to honor the sacrifices of its valiant armed forces and their professionalism, dedication and devotion with which they have served the nation.

The 1965 war stands out in Pakistani history as a symbol of unwavering national resolve, courage, strong will and unmatched spirit of sacrifice.

High-ranking Turkish civil and military officials, ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, defense and military attaches, media persons and members of the Pakistani community attended the reception.



