Türkiye strengthens ties in africa amid rising anti-French sentiment

In light of the recent series of coup attempts in Africa, anti-French sentiment is on the rise on the continent, given France's colonial past. African nations are expressing their discontent with France and its military presence more vocally with each passing day.

Türkiye, on the other hand, is building its relationships in Africa based on principles of mutual benefit, brotherhood, sincerity, and understanding, adopting a win-win approach.

The UK-based Middle East Eye website draws attention to Türkiye's presence in Africa in the context of the recent developments on the continent. It questions whether Türkiye can benefit from the shaken influence of France in Africa.

The article highlights that the Sahel region of Africa is currently grappling with political turmoil, especially following recent military coups in Niger and Gabon. As external intervention threats increase, an atmosphere of unrest is becoming more dominant.

The article also reminds readers that since 2020, there have been military coups and significant political upheavals in Mali, Chad, Sudan, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Niger, and most recently, Gabon.

It notes that Türkiye has long aimed to establish closer ties with the African continent. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, relations have gained momentum, with a military dimension. Türkiye now has military bases in Libya and Somalia.

The article also highlights that Ankara provides military training in several other African countries. Furthermore, it mentions that Türkiye has supplied drones (SİHA), armored vehicles, and weapons to certain African nations, with military ties seen as a "potential growth area" for Ankara.

The piece concludes by suggesting that Türkiye is currently adopting a "wait-and-see" policy in its African politics, and it includes expert opinions on Türkiye's African strategy.