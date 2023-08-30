'Türkiye should extend its success in defense sector to all fields'

Türkiye ought to extend its success in the defense sector to all fields, the chairman of the board of trustees of the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the premiere Turkish technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST, in the capital Ankara, Selçuk Bayraktar said: "How we became one of the top countries in the field of armed unmanned aerial vehicles in the world, we need to increase the number of areas where we are leaders."

The five-day TEKNOFEST, which kicked off on Wednesday, features exhibitions, workshops, airshows, competitions, and seminars.

When it comes to innovative technologies, Bayraktar said developing artificial intelligence-based technologies will have a greater impact.

However, some jobs will be eliminated in the near future, while others will be created, he said, adding that "We must prepare trying to anticipate tomorrow."

He stressed the importance of the National Technology Move, a program to promote the country's technological development in many fields, adding: "We must resolutely continue this struggle that we set out with the spirit of mobilization; I believe that my young brothers and sisters will continue to do their best for this goal."