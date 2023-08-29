PRIME MINISTER OF IRAQ PRAISE TÜRKIYES PATH OF DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

According to a written statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister's Press Office, Prime Minister Muhammed Shia al-Sudani received the Minister of Commerce, Ömer Bolat, and his accompanying delegation in the capital Baghdad.

Emphasizing that his government closely monitors the strengthening of economic relations between Iraq and Türkiye, Prime Minister al-Sudani stated the following:

"In Iraq, a country rich in natural and human resources, there exists the potential to serve as a point of contact, development, and partnership for all neighboring countries. We are pleased with the significant interaction shown by Türkiye in the "Path of Development " project."Turkish companies possess considerable potential for realizing development in Iraq. Their role in infrastructure projects in Iraq is also significant."